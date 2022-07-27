Candace Cameron Bure Responds After JoJo Siwa Calls Her the ‘Rudest Celebrity’ She’s Ever Met

Over the past weekend, in a viral TikTok JoJo Siwa named Candace Cameron Bure the rudest celebrity she's ever met. Now, Candace has posted a video to Instagram addressing the drama.

It all started when JoJo participated in a popular TikTok trend where the answers to juicy questions are quickly flashed to the screen. The idea is to make it hard for viewers to pause the video and find out each answer.

JoJo's answers included Zendaya for celebrity crush and Miley Cyrus as the nicest celebrity she's ever met. She also crowned SpongeBob SquarePants the "celebrity that did me dirty," seemingly calling out Nickelodeon.

But for the "rudest celebrity I've met" question, fans were able to catch that JoJo flashed a picture of the Fuller House star. Watch below:

After the video went viral, fans online speculated if the interaction that caused Candace to be given the "rudest celebrity" title had to do with the former child star's famously conservative beliefs and JoJo's status as a "gay icon."

On July 26, however, Candace posted a reel to her Instagram informing the internet that the two had a phone call to smooth things over. "Here's the [tea]," she captioned the reel.

"Honestly, I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday and had no idea where it came from," Candace began. "I immediately tried to reach out to her through a mutual friend, and my publicist contacted her manager, and I DMed her."

Candace said that when she finally got in touch with JoJo the two "had a great conversation."

"She was like, 'Hey, how ya doin'?,' and I was like, 'Well, I've been better. What happened?'" Candace recounted.

Apparently, at the 2016 Fuller House premiere, when a then-11-year-old JoJo Siwa asked for a picture with Candace Cameron Bure — who plays DJ Tanner on the beloved family sitcom Full House — the actress told her, "Not right now," before taking photos with other people on the red carpet.

Candace said in her reel that she told JoJo: "I broke your 11-year-old heart! Ugh, I feel crummy."

According to Candace, JoJo said that the video was "just a silly TikTok trend" and she "didn't think it was a big deal." JoJo also allegedly called the reason "so silly."

"So that was it, all good, all good on the JoJo front," Candace concluded.

Watch Candace's full response, below: