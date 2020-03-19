The 2020 Cannes Film Festival is the latest event forced to change plans as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the world. The International film festival, which was scheduled to take place May 12-23, announced its postponement in a press release on Thursday (March 19).

"At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the COVID-19 and we express our solidarity with all of those who are fighting the disease," the statement reads. "Today, we have made the following decision: The Festival de Cannes cannot be held on the scheduled dates, from May 12 to 23. Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June-beginning of July, 2020."

"As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French Government and Cannes’ City Hall as well as with the Festival's Board Members, Film industry professionals and all the partners of the event," it continues. "In the meantime, the Festival de Cannes lends its vocal support to all of those who firmly call on everyone to respect the general lockdown, and ask to show solidarity in these difficult times for the entire world."

Earlier this week the 2020 Met Gala, which normally takes place the first Monday of May, was postponed indefinitely, and the Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled. These are the latest in a long list of events that have been cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.