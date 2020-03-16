2020 Met Gala Postponed Indefinitely Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

For the first time in 15 years, the first Monday in May will not be dedicated to the biggest night in fashion. On Monday (March 16) Vogue announced the 2020 Met Gala would be postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was scheduled to take place on May 4.

"One day that will not arrive on schedule will be the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, About Time. Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled," Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour wrote in a statement on the magazine's website. "In the meantime, we will give you a preview of this extraordinary exhibition in our forthcoming May issue."

The Metropolitan Museum issued its own statement via CNN.

"The Museum will remain closed through Saturday, April 4," it reads. "Additionally, the CDC advised over the weekend that there should not be any gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed."

The Met Gala is the latest of many events cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.