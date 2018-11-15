Carrie Underwood Reveals Whether She’s Having a Boy or Girl

Country superstar Carrie Underwood surprised fans last night when she revealed the gender of her baby while hosting the 52nd Annual CMA Awards with Brad Paisley.

After the pair opened the show with a musical monologue, Paisley comically prodded Underwood in a skit to reveal her new baby's gender. "Johnny or June? Keith or Nicole? Garth or Tricia? Tim or Faith? Waylon or Willie?" Paisley pestered using famous country music couples' names.

"Oh my gosh, Willie! It's a Willie!" Underwood exclaimed, revealing she's having a baby boy while pretending to be fed up with her co-host. The whole audience cheered in celebration of the unexpected news.

Underwood and husband Mike Fisher already have one son, three-year-old Isaiah Michael Fisher. Underwood recently revealed she suffered multiple miscarriages before becoming pregnant with her second child.