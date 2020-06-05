Cate Blanchett casually revealed she cut her head with a chainsaw during quarantine.

The Oscar winner opened up about the accident straight out of The Texas Chainsaw Massare movie on former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard’s podcast, A Podcast of One’s Own, May 27. However, no need to worry — Blanchett said she's totally fine, adding that the injury was super minor.

"I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn't," she explained. "Apart from the little nick to my head, I'm fine."

"Be very careful with that chainsaw," Gillard said. "You've got a very famous head. I don't think people would like to see any nicks taken out of it."

"I know," the actress responded with a laugh. "I wanna keep it on my shoulders!"

Though it's clear what Blanchett was doing with the chainsaw when she was injured, it took place at her estate in England where she and her family have been self-isolating amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 51-year-old, who has a number of movie projects lined up next year, also discussed her year-long hiatus from acting to help her eldest son with his education.

"I had taken a year off being a working mother of four, my eldest son was doing his A-levels," Blanchett explained, "and so I took the year off ostensibly to be with him and support him through that exam period, and then all of that exam stuff evaporated."

"And, of course, I'm left with an 18-year-old who doesn't really want to have anything to do with me," she joked. "So it's a little bit discombobulating."