Super Bowl 57 brought out a star-studded group of celebrity fans this year.

Stars such as Paul Rudd, Jay-Z and more flocked to the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday night (Feb. 12) to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as watch Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

Other celebrities in attendance included Gordon Ramsay and singer Jordin Sparks.

Meanwhile, stars such as H.E.R., who shared she was "ready for the Riri concert," posted photos of themselves at the game on social media.

Others spotted stars such as Adele and Nicki Minaj in the stands from at home.