16 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Born on Christmas Day

While most people who celebrate Christmas spend the annual Dec. 25 holiday singing carols and opening presents underneath their sparkling Christmas tree, others spend the day reading birthday cards and blowing out candles on a cake.

Though some famous people who were born on Christmas likely enjoy sharing their special day with a festive holiday that brings family together, others probably wish their birthday would have fallen on another day.

"We were meant to be born on Valentine’s Day. But instead we were born on Christmas Day. I think our mom’s only just forgiven us, to be honest. We wanted to share our birthday with Jesus. We thought that was a little bit cooler than a Hallmark day," The Veronicas member Jessica Origliasso, who was born on Christmas Day 1984 along with her sister Lisa, told The Guardian in 2015.

In 2013, DJ Armin van Buuren, who was also born on Christmas, opened up to Metro U.K. about the double holiday.

"My birthday is on Christmas Day and I always try to be with my family. My wish for this year is a PlayStation 4 and some time to play it on, of course," he said.

In another interview, the DJ explained he does his best to have a traditional Christmas celebration alongside his family each year.

"I’m going to be home. I’m with my friends. And I’m going to cook. I’m going to cook a big turkey or something. I have to think about it. I’m not that much of a good chef but ... I get seven people so we’re gonna have a really nice meal," van Buuren shared.