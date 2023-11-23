30 Celebrities Whose Birthdays Fall on Thanksgiving

Every few years these stars celebrate Thanksgiving with pumpkin pie... and birthday cake.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, Thanksgiving takes place every November on the fourth Thursday of the month, which means the holiday's actual date varies each year.

Thanksgiving can fall on dates between Nov. 22 and Nov. 28. That means celebrities who were born on those dates share their birthday with the Thanksgiving holiday every few years.

Although most of these stars weren't born on Thanksgiving, a few came into this world on Thanksgiving Day the year they were born, such as Scarlett Johansson and Christina Applegate.

If you're wondering what it's like to share your special day with a national holiday, Jamie Lee Curtis told James Corden on The Late Late Show that it can be quite "sad," especially for younger people.

"You get jipped. Your life is a little jipped because you don't get the attention. Well, not for me, I get a lot of attention. You get jipped when you're a kid and your birthday falls on a national holiday," the Freaky Friday star shared.