21 Celebrities Who Ran Into Serious Tax Troubles

Well, it's that time of year again: tax season.

Taxes are an inevitable part of adult life, and while celebrities are supposedly just like the rest of us, it turns out there are quite a few stars who have failed to pay their taxes on time — or at all.

It's no secret that famous actors, singers, TV personalities and athletes make a lot of money. And such high amounts of income result in mind-boggling income taxes. Many celebrities hire a small army of accountants to help manage their finances, especially when it comes to taxes. However, it appears they don't always receive the best advice.

Some celebrities go years without paying their taxes. Once the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) files a tax lien, those debts become serious. In certain cases, celebrities can even face jail time for refusing to pay their taxes in a timely manner.

You may be surprised to see some of the names on this list. Even without any previous run-ins with the law, evading taxes can put a high-profile entertainer in the news. Certain celebrities, such as supermodel Christie Brinkley, vowed to pay their back taxes immediately.

Others, including The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Giudice, initially contested the charges against them, citing unfair treatment due to their status as celebrities. Ultimately, however, they pleaded guilty to 39 counts of conspiracy — including bank fraud and false statements on loan applications.

Celebrities Who Ran Into Serious Tax Troubles Below, you'll find 21 famous celebrities who ended up owing anywhere from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars to the IRS in taxes.