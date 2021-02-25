Celebrities Who Received the COVID-19 Vaccine (So Far)

Celebrities are lining up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the time of this article's publication, people 65 years or older are eligible to receive their first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Although it can take hours of research to find a distribution center; days-to-weeks to book an open vaccination window; and hours of waiting in long lines, these stars made the trek to get vaccinated. And they're encouraging their followers to do the same.

Jeff Goldblum got his first dose through the Los Angeles County Health Department. On social media, the actor thanked healthcare workers who are working tirelessly to provide the vaccine to citizens. "I’ll continue to wear masks and practice social distancing. This too shall pass. Grand things are ahead," he wrote.

Steve Martin hilariously responded to an anti-vax user who asked what side effects he has experienced so far. "Right now, I’m having no fide resects," he joked.

Arnold Schwarzenegger used one of his famous quotes from The Terminator to encourage fans to get the vaccine when they become eligible: "Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line," he wrote alongside a video of him getting vaccinated. "If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!"

On the British show, Loose Women, Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he got vaccinated. "As soon as I got it, I felt relieved," the rock icon shared. "It felt like I was being stabbed. My arm was hurting yesterday, but I'm glad I got it, you know?"

During an appearance on CBS' This Morning, Tyler Perry announced that he received his second dose. "I was skeptical, because if you look at our history in this country, the Tuskegee experiment, Henrietta Lacks, it raises flags for us as African American people," Perry admitted. "So I understand why there's a healthy skepticism about the vaccine."

Although he previously contracted COVID-19, legendary rocker Alice Cooper got the vaccine as well. According to Billboard, he even signed autographs for fans while waiting in line to get the shot.

See these stars' social media posts and more, below: