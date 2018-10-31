Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2018: See What the Stars Wore (PHOTOS)

It's Halloween, and since the holiday fell on a Wednesday this year we've had plenty of lead up days to admire what our favorite celebrities decided to dress up as in 2018.

Over the weekend, Halsey threw a Gotham-themed bash in Los Angeles and dressed up as the seductive Batman villain Poison Ivy, while her ex G-Eazy made himself up as another Dark Knight baddie, Two-Face (which is awkward for multiple reasons) at a party across the country in New York City.

Meanwhile, Beyonce emulated an R&B icon with her "Phoni Braxton" costume; Rita Ora made a frighteningly spot-on Post Malone; Harry Styles' take on Elton John received praise from the Rocket Man himself; Joe Jonas dressed up as his fiancee Sophie Tucker's Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark; Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend Wells Adams won best couples costume (in our eyes) with their hilarious "Taco Belle" getup; Kylie Jenner donned two amazing costumes — a matching butterfly with her daughter Stormi and a curvy Barbie; and JWoww reunited with her estranged husband Roger Mathews to re-create the Moana family with their adorable daughter and son.

As always, the stars absolutely killed the Halloween game (we wish we had their makeup artists and stylists).

Here are our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes of 2018.