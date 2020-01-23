Channing Tatum and Jessie J Back Together Two Months After Split

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are back together following their breakup, according to E! News.

The couple is giving their relationship another shot with sources saying they're "fully back together." The insider explained the two "took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other."

They "seem very happy to be spending time together again," the source shared, adding that "Jessie has been staying at Channing's house this past week" and that "They are super giddy around each other."

This reconciliation news comes just weeks after eyewitnesses spotted the Magic Mike actor and British singer shopping together in Los Angeles. At the time, a source told E! that despite no sign of PDA, "both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items."

As previously reported, Tatum and Jessie called it quits in November 2019 with a source telling Us Weekly, they "broke up about a month ago. They are still really close and still good friends."

The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2010 nearly one year after Tatum finalized his divorce from ex Jenna Dewan with whom he shares a 6-year-old daughter Everly. The actor later made things Instagram official with Jessie J after sharing a photo of her on stage alongside the caption, "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow."