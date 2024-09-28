16 States Where Your Spouse Can Be Arrested, Locked Up For Cheating

Let's be honest, we both know at least one married person who has cheated and at least one married person who has been cheated on by their spouse.

Maybe it's you in one of the scenarios.

Anyway, 16 states still have a law on the books making infidelity in marriage a crime. The majority of states with an adultery law define the act of cheating as sexual intercourse between a married person and someone other than their spouse, according to Woman's Day.

The last conviction of adultery in the country was in Massachusetts in 1983, according to Wikipedia's cited source. It seems that cheating spouses are usually just taken to the cleaners.

Even though we don't hear of jail time anymore for such "criminal" acts, straying from your spouse can still legally get you arrested and behind bars IF a judge decides to do so.

According to The Week website, while European countries once had anti-adultery laws on the books as well, almost all were repealed in the 1970s and '80s but not here in America.

Here's the full list of states where it's still illegal to cheat on your spouse according to Woman's Day.

Arizona

Florida

Kansas

Illinois

Massachusetts

Oklahoma

Idaho

Michigan

Wisconsin

Minnesota

Utah

New York

Mississippi

Georgia

South Carolina

North Carolina

Maryland

According to The Week, while most states just consider this a misdemeanor it's a felony in Idaho, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

A misdemeanor means up to three months in jail plus a fine and a felony could land you in prison for up to three years.

Sleeping around in the city that never sleeps, and everywhere else in the Empire State may change as New York is the first state in years actually considering removing the law from the books.

Maryland is actually the 17th state on this list however there's no jail time and the fine is only ten bucks.

By the way, what happens if you're married in a state where this law isn't on the books making it legal to cheat, yet you cheat in one of the states where it's still against the law?

Hmm, I guess it depends on how good your lawyer is.

SNIFF: 17 Smells That 1980s Kids Will Instantly Recognize Do any of these iconic smells bring back some unforgettable (or maybe cringeworthy) '80s memories? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz