Chloe Grace Moretz, like any sane, reasonable person, doesn't want to be bombarded with images of her ex engaged in PDA. Is that so wrong?

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the actress opened up about her very public breakup from Brooklyn Beckham.

"Breakups are hard across the board," she shared. "But when every verified account on Twitter posts something about me, I get tagged. And every major publication is verified. So anytime they post something about a certain relationship, it pops up on my phone, which is how I find out about 90% of things."

Though Moretz initially claimed she wanted "nothing to be said" about her ex specifically, she did drop some major shade about his penchant for being photographed while getting handsy with various girls.

"I'm not a big fan of PDA in general. I personally don't want to see people posted all over my phone making out," she said.

As for how she'd approach future relationships, Moretz admitted she'd try "to be secretive, to keep things quiet."

"It's been a very big learning curve, and that was hard. I had a lot of moments when I was, like, ‘Why can't I just say this? Why can't I be with this person in the street and not get photographed?' And there's no real answer to that other than you just can't. That's my life, but hopefully I'm going to try and control every ounce of it that gets out."

Moretz and Beckham met around 2014. In 2017, after years of dating on and off, the young couple made things official. However, in April 2018, just seven months into their relationship, Beckham was spotted kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood in a club, leading to his and Moretz's breakup.