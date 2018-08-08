Chloe Grace Moretz and Dylan O'Brien were spotted out together in Hollywood on Tuesday (August 7), fueling rumors that they may be dating.

The actress, who recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live, was seen leaving The Nice Guy nightclub alongside O'Brien last night. The two left in the same vehicle after arriving separately earlier in the evening.

The Blast reports that the young stars then hit up Beauty & Essex, where they were photographed arriving side by side.

Their evening together caused fans to speculate that Moretz and O'Brien may be dating. While O'Brien has been in a long-term relationship with actress Britt Robertson since 2011, the two haven't been seen together since early 2018, resulting in rumors that they may have quietly broken up at some point.

Moretz most recently dated Brooklyn Beckham, with whom she broke up back in April after photos emerged of the model hooking up with another girl.

Back in 2011, O'Brien came under fire for remarking that he had a "crush" on Moretz, who was, at the time, only 14. The actor later apologized and rescinded the statement, explaining he was unaware she was underage.