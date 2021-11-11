Taylor Swift is ready to bless Swifties with the full new version of her breakup anthem "All Too Well," along with a short film.

Starring, directed and written by Swift, the short film was shot by Rina Yang on 35mm film.

Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf actor Dylan O'Brien will star in the film alongside the Grammy winner.

Watch the trailer, below.

How to Watch Taylor Swift's All Too Well Short Film:

The film debuts on Friday (Nov. 12) at 7 PM ET on Swift's YouTube channel.

The film coincides with the release of Red: Taylor's Version, Swift's re-record of her 2012 Red album, out Nov. 19.

The album will feature re-recordings of previous songs featured on her fourth studio album. The new release will include new songs that didn't make the cut the first time that have never been released before. In total, the upcoming record will feature 30 songs and collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton.

In 2020, Swift revealed that the 10-minute version of the fan-favorite track "All Too Well" is explicit.

“It included the F-word and basically I remember my sound guy was like, ‘Hey, I burned a CD of that thing that you were doing in case you want it.’ And I was like, ‘Sure,'” Swift told Rolling Stone per Billboard. “I ended up taking it home and listening to it. And I was like, ‘I actually really like this but it definitely is like 10 minutes long and I need to pare it down.'”