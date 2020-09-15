Chris Evans Admits Nude Photo Leak Was ‘Embarrassing’

Chris Evans addressed his accidental nude photo leak during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday (September 15.)

“Something happened this weekend?” he nonchalantly joked about the mishap.

“It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments. Things happen. It’s embarrassing, but you gotta roll with the punches,” Evans admitted. “I will say, I have pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support.”

The Avengers star made himself a trending topic when he accidentally shared a private, NSFW picture on his Instagram Story. Evans posted a screen-recorded clip of him playing the game "Heads Up," but the end of the video showed Evans' personal camera roll and viewers spotted what appeared to be a nude POV photo of his penis.

The 39-year-old actor took the flub in stride, first addressing the much-publicized incident in a tweet, writing, "Now that I have your attention… VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”