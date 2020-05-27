Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Personal Reason Why She’s Getting Her Breast Implants Removed

Chrissy Teigen revealed the personal reason why she's getting her breast implants removed.

The 34-year-old model shared a topless photo on Instagram Tuesday (May 26), where she made the announcement of her upcoming surgery in the caption.

"So I posted myself getting a [COVID-19] test on the Twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon," Teigen began.

"A lot of people are understandably curious (and [nosy]!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out," she revealed.

"They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it," the model continued. "I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a t-t is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."

Teigen underwent a breast augmentation when she was 20 years old.

Earlier in the day, the cookbook author shared a video of her getting tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Teigen even giggled during the swab test, which has caused most people discomfort.

The test was required so she can safely continue with her planned breast implant removal operation.

