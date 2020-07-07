Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Fox News Host for Looking at Photo of Her Breasts

Another day, another peak Chrissy Teigen moment.

The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated model's latest social media trolling involves calling out Jeanine Pirro for looking at her breasts after the Fox News host posted a photo that showed her at an outdoor restaurant wearing a mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The image seemed innocent enough. However, Teigen was quick to point out something very interesting on Pirro's phone: the topless photo the cookbook author posted on Instagram over the Fourth of July holiday weekend to show off her painful sunburn.

"jeanine why are my boobs up on your phone," Teigen tweeted.

It's pretty hard to miss but you'll see it if you zoom in on Pirro's phone, which is exactly what the mom-of-two did. She even shared the photo to her own Instagram account alongside two close-up shots, writing, "I can't stop laughing. Best day ever."

Fans of Teigen know this is hardly the first time she's trolled famous people on Twitter. In fact, she's become known for her epic clapbacks and has called out Bill O'Reilly, Kid Rock, Donald Trump and so many other public figures.

Late last year, she also defended Taylor Swift after a sexist troll tweeted about the "Lover" hit-maker's eggs and her chances of having children now that she's in her 30s.