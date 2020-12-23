Chrissy Teigen revealed her "bump" two months after the loss of her son, Jack.

On Wednesday (December 23), the host shared a mirror selfie of her post-pregnancy bump and revealed that she will not be having any more children.

"This is me and my body, just yesterday," she captioned the photo. "Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why I still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating."

Although she lost Jack, she is proud of how she got through the tragedy. "But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways," she added. "I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u [sic] guys."

See the post, below.

In October, Teigen and husband John Legend announced that they lost their unborn son, who they named Jack. She recently paid tribute to Jack with a tattoo of his name on her arm. Teigen has been open about her struggle after their loss, she shared that she sunk into a "grief depression hole."