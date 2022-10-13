Who Is ‘Christian Girl Autumn’ Influencer Caitlin Covington?

Like a sweet, warm cup of Starbucks' pumpkin spiced latte, each year "Christian Girl Autumn" becomes briefly popular again just in time for the season of apple picking, colorful leaves and crisp weather.

The viral meme has been around for a few years now, and now that it's officially fall (here in the U.S., anyway), "Christian Girl Autumn" is finally back on social media, as is its internet-appointed leader: Caitlin Covington.

What Is 'Christian Girl Autumn'?

"Christian Girl Autumn" first took over the internet in 2019, when Twitter user @lasagnabby shared photos of Caitlin Covington.

Captioned, "Hot Girl Summer is coming to an end, get ready for Christian Girl Autumn" — a play on rapper Megan Thee Stallion's infamous "Hot Girl Summer" — the tweet ushered in the unofficial season for "basic" girls who love fall.

Though the images went viral online in 2019, Covington told BuzzFeed that the photos were actually taken in 2016, when she and a friend shot some seasonal "fall content."

Since its debut, "Christian Girl Autumn" has become an annual meme due to its association with the stereotype of white women enjoying pumpkin spice lattes and posting pictures of themselves wearing giant scarfs and cozy boots amid autumnal foliage.

The meme became popular again in early October 2022 after Covington announced her imminent annual fall photos. In a tweet the influencer shared she would pose for her photos in Vermont this year.

Covington shared her highly anticipated photos on Thursday (Oct. 13). See below:

Who Is Caitlin Covington?

Caitlin Covington is an influencer who runs the fashion and lifestyle blog Southern Curls & Pearls. She also has a YouTube channel. The 32-years-old hails from North Carolina.

Since the very first post about "Christian Girl Autumn" back in 2019, Covington has become the unofficial face of the fall season — at least online.

Covington is married. She and her husband share one child together, a daughter named Kennedy. She is currently pregnant with her second child.

Revisit her previous annual fall photos below: