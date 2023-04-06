Christina Aguilera Says She Likes to Have Sex ‘Bent Over’ the Soundboard in the Studio

Christina Aguilera just got down and "Dirrty" about her sex life.

The "Ain't No Other Man" singer appeared on a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she opened up about her sex life. When podcast host Alex Cooper asked Xtina about her favorite sexual positions, the pop star revealed it all "depends on the mood."

For one, she and longtime fiancé Matthew Rutler love to have sex in the studio, particularly on top of the soundboard.

"There's the studio soundboard. I've been bent over it a couple times. It's fun," Christina quipped.

"Sometimes it's nice early in the morning on your side and from behind — there's spooning involved," she continued, adding that she enjoys it "doggy style" in the shower.

Xtina has also joined the mile-high club. "A plane can be fun, we've definitely hid some stuff under the blanket. I can't believe we didn't get caught so many times in so many situations," she revealed.

As for what she enjoys most about having sex, Christina shared she loves "getting off" from the "intimacy" of it.

"Sex is fun and knowing your body is so important. You are only going to know your body when you spend time with yourself first — so you even know what to ask for from your partner or what you like," she explained.

Christina added that sexuality is different for everyone, so "it's really important to be with a partner where you can really explore."

In March, Xtina announced the launch of her sexual wellness brand, Playground, which makes vegan lube and is "committed to making sexual wellness products accessible and fun for all."