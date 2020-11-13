After publicly sharing she was hospitalized due to pregnancy complications earlier this week, Christina Perri revealed that her concerns for her baby's health are "far from over."

On Thursday (November 12), the musician revealed in an Instagram Story that there is a "complication with the baby's intestines" and that her child will require surgery immediately after birth.

"There’s a lot more that we have to be cautious of. Baby could come at any moment," Perri shared, according to Us Weekly. "The baby right now is scheduled to have an operation when they arrive. We’ll spend some time in the hospital."

The "Jar of Hearts" singer, who is now home from the hospital, warned that while she is currently preparing for the NICU, "anything could happen." Nevertheless, she and her husband, Paul Costabile, are optimistic.

"We’re just gonna stay really hopeful. I guess the biggest thing is we hope the baby stays inside and can get as big as possible before this big event they have to go through. It’s just a couple more weeks, so I’m gonna try to take it easy and hope for the best."

On Tuesday (November 10), Perri revealed that she had been hospitalized due to pregnancy complications. Earlier this year, on January 10, the singer suffered a miscarriage.

Back in July, the singer announced that she is expecting her second child. Her first child, Carmella, was born in January 2018.