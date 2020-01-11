Singer Christina Perri revealed that she suffered a miscarriage eleven weeks into her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old shared a brave letter on Twitter that detailed her experience with husband Paul Costabile. "Today I had a miscarriage," Perri wrote.

"We are shocked & completely heartbroken," she continued. "We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so I feel like it's also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame."

Perri then shared a message to other women that have gone through this. "I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing," she shared. "To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you."

The "A Thousand Years" singer shared that she is sad but not discouraged and the couple will try again when the time "feels right." "But today, we mourn our little life lost," she concluded.

The couple is parents to their 1-year-old daughter Carmella. They will celebrate her second birthday on January 17.

See the tweet, below.