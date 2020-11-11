Christina Perri has been hospitalized due to pregnancy complications.

On Tuesday (November 10), the "Jar of Hearts" singer revealed in an Instagram Story that she was hospitalized due to pregnancy problems.

"Hey friends. Well, nothing ever goes as we plan, huh," she wrote. "Baby is having an issue so I'm gonna be here till it's time for baby to come out, which might have to be very soon. Which is very early,"

"Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this," she added. "I'm grateful for the [doctors] and nurses and will do whatever they suggest we do."

Hours later, the "Thousand Years" hit-maker shared a video of her thanking her friends, family, fans and medical staff for their support.

On Wednesday (November 11), Perri shared an update with her fans. "Good morning everyone. I just ... had big long cry," she admitted. "I'm trying my best to feel each feeling as they come up. Today has been a lot [sic] of sad & angry."

"Right now baby vitals are fine and so are mine," she added. "More will be revealed as the days go on and I have to be calm & strong. Thank you again for your thousands of messages. I read them all."

Perri and husband Paul Costabile share their 2-year-old daughter, Carmella Stanley. Perri announced that they were expecting in July after suffering a miscarriage in January.

See the posts, below.