Christy Carlson Romano Celebrates Five Years of Sobriety with Sweet TikTok

Christy Carlson Romano is five years sober! To celebrate the milestone, the former Disney Channel star took to social media to share the news.

In the clip, a laid back Romano appears wearing a light grey New York Yankees cap, oversized tan t-shirt and her hair in two long, braided pigtails — all while lip syncing to Drake's "Know Yourself," a deep cut from his 2015 mixtape If You're Reading This It's Too Late.

"#DeepRealization life hits you hard sometimes…" she captioned the clip, which sees her mouthing along to the rapper's lyrics, "I've been running through the six with my woes." As the phrase repeats itself, Romano gets an astonished look on her face as the gravity of just how much she's accomplished in life hits her: namely, "Graduated from IVY league, Sober for 5 years, Have 2 daughters."

In a 2019 essay for Teen Vogue titled "My Private Breakdown," the actress opened up about the rocky road she faced following starring roles in Even Stevens, Kim Possible and more. For years after her Disney Channel stardom, she battled depression and alcohol abuse, and struggled with self-harm. Eventually, she indeed graduated from Columbia University's Barnard College with a degree in film studies.

Marrying writer-producer Brendan Rooney in 2013, she's since given birth to two daughters, Isabella Victoria, now 4, and Sophia Elizabeth, 2. Nowadays, the one-time Ren Stevens runs a successful and wildly nostalgic YouTube channel, reuniting with fellow Disney Channel alumni from Kim Possible co-star Will Friedle and Halloweentown's Kimberly J. Brown to The Proud Family's Kyla Pratt and Lizzie McGuire's LaLaine.

Check out Christy's celebratory TikTok below.