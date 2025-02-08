Christy Carlson Romano Shot in the Eye: ‘Grateful to Be Alive’

Christy Carlson Romano is recovering after she was shot in the eye by another person during her husband's birthday party.

On Saturday (Feb. 8), the Disney Channel alum posted a video of her gruesome injury to her Instagram account. She revealed that she was shot on Friday (Feb. 7) in Texas while her and her loved ones were shooting clay pigeons in honor of her husband Brendan Rooney's birthday.

She assured her followers that she was now "safe" despite the bullet fragment that is lodged behind her eye is "too risky to remove surgically at this time." Doctors will continue to monitor her condition and that currently, she can "see normally" out of the impacted eye.

Romano shared that the situation took place when "another party unsafely fired in the wrong direction," and that she was hit in five places, including "one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye."

Romano thanked the first responders and medical staff at St. David's South Austin Medical Center for the care and treatment. She praised her husband as he "immediately sprung into action, assessed me, and rushed me to the hospital."

“This is really bad tonight,” she said while motioning to her eye injuries. “Everything’s kinda clearing out, but I get to say I got shot in the face, and lived to tell the tale. Be grateful for every day.”

“With everything that happened, all I can think about is how grateful I am to be alive,” she captioned the post. “I love my daughters, husband, family, and friends so much. I saw my life flash before my eyes and I’m telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant. 🙏.”

Rooney responded to his wife's post with a kind message. "You are the bravest, toughest, most stoic and badass woman I have ever met,” he wrote. “I am so thankful you are alive. I am so thankful you are the mother to our children. I wouldn’t know what to do without you. I love you more than life itself. 🙏."