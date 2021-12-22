Whatever Happened to the Kids From ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ Movies?

Believe it or not, it's been more than 15 years since the first movie in The Chronicles of Narnia series — The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe — premiered in December 2005.

The fantasy franchise ran for three movies and concluded with the release of The Voyage of the Dawn Treader in 2010. To some, that may seem like the blink of an eye. But to others, the saga defined their childhood.

That's the case for William Moseley, Anna Popplewell, Skandar Keynes and Georgia Henley, the four young child actors who starred in the retelling of the beloved book series.

But what have they been up to since exiting the wardrobe and leaving Narnia for good? Read on to find out!

MJ Kim, Getty Images

William Moseley

Then: William Moseley was a relative newcomer when he booked Peter Pevensie for The Chronicles of Narnia. Before becoming the eldest Pevensie child, he auditioned for a variety of parts, including an attempt to land the namesake character in the Harry Potter series — a role which ultimately went to Daniel Radcliffe. Moseley later told The Telegraph that he was alright with the outcome of his Potter audition.

It probably didn't hurt that another successful role was on the horizon. After an 18-month audition period, he was selected from a crop of 3,000 actors to play Peter. He made his debut in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe in 2005 and reprised the role for 2008's Prince Caspian and 2010's The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

Now: Now 34, Moseley has arguably enjoyed a good deal of success in the acting world. He hit the ground running after The Voyage of the Dawn Treader and landed multiple film roles over the years. While Narnia was set around World War II, the actor traveled further back in time to World War I with a starring role in 2014's The Silent Mountain.

He delved into the horror genre with 2016's Friend Request. The same year he also appeared in a dramedy called Carrie Pilby. In 2018, Moseley returned to the realm of fantasy with a starring role in The Little Mermaid. (No, the movie wasn't a retelling of the Disney classic. However, it did put a fresh spin on Hans Christian Andersen's iconic fairy tale.)

Moseley has appeared in several additional films in more recent years and is booking work into the new year and beyond, according to his profile on IMDb. While he's had plenty of luck on the big screen, arguably the star's biggest role was playing royalty on TV. After becoming a crown prince in Narnia, Moseley put his crown back on to portray Prince Liam on The Royals. His run as the playboy heir to the throne began in 2015 and ran through 2018.

Through it all, Moseley has remained true to his roots. Just last year he posted a sweet tribute to Narnia on Instagram. Check it out below:

Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images

Anna Popplewell

Then: Anna Popplewell already had a couple acting gigs to her name by the time she was selected to portray Susan Pevensie in The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe. The young actor nabbed supporting roles on the big screen and television starting in the very late '90s. She even appeared alongside Scarlett Johansson and Colin Firth in 2003's The Girl With the Pearl Earring. Then along came her biggest role to date.

"I was 13 when I had my first audition for Susan; 15 when I made the first movie; 16 at the end of the shoot; 17 when it was released," she recalled to the Daily Mail. Like Moseley, she headed to Narnia alongside the rest of her fictional siblings in 2005, reprised her role in Prince Caspian and made a cameo in The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

Now: After two full-fledged turns as the eldest Pevensie sister, Popplewell told the Daily Mail that she was ready to move on. She planned on trading her work schedule for schooling, at least for a while. "Although I think I would like to be a full-time actress one day, if I hadn’t gone to university now I think I would get to 25 or 26 and wish that I had gone at 18 or 19 like most other people," she said.

She attended Oxford University and studied English. However, she didn't give up on working as an actor. Instead, Popplewell planned to fit projects around her packed schedule. There were some TV appearances in 2011, and then in 2012 she returned to the big screen in Payback Season. She also nabbed a part in the web-series Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn. (Yes, Halo as in the popular video game franchise.)

Like Moseley, Popplewell landed one of her most recognizable roles after Narnia by channeling royalty. She appeared on the popular TV show Reign, which was a period drama set in sixteenth century France. The story centered around Mary, Queen of Scots; Popplewell played one of her handmaids: Lady Lola. In an interview with Hollywood Life, the actor (who co-starred on the project from 2013 to 2016) called it "fantasy history."

At the moment Popplewell has two projects in post-production, according to her profile on IMDb. She's not on social media, it seems, so it is harder to keep up with the actor. However, we do know that she got married to director Sam Caird in 2016. Sounds like a happy ending!

Bryan Bedder, Getty Images

Skandar Keynes

Then: Skandar Keynes was only 12 when he landed the role of Edmund Pevensie in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. He may have been young, but it turns out the rising star started his acting career at an even earlier age: He was only 9 when he booked his first gig in the Royal Shakespeare Company production of Macbeth for British television, according to CBS.

The young star played the troublesome Pevensie sibling with a taste for Turkish delights, and he grew up in the role — quite literally. Keynes allegedly grew six and a half inches during filming for the first film so his armor had to be modified weekly. After making his Narnia debut in 2005, he co-starred in Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

Now: What happened to Keynes after his last outing as Edmund? In 2010 he told Cinema Blend that he was already in university and planned to study Arabic and Islamic history. While the actor was the star of a mega-successful franchise, he seemed glad to have not achieved Harry Potter levels of fame. "I am able to slip away from it and go about a normal life and I’m really grateful for that," he explained.

The actor went to school at Cambridge University and was something of a local celebrity. He was shortlisted as one of "16 incredibly impressive students at Cambridge University" in a 2014 profile by Business Insider. In the story, he explained why he'd focused on his education instead of searching for his next role. "I had found an area of study that I was really passionate about, and I couldn't rationalize delaying taking that opportunity."

Express notes that Keynes is credited for lending his voice to an audio drama in 2014, but that appears to be his last work in the industry. He has apparently re-calibrated and focused on working in the political sphere. The publication also reports that he has ties to the U.K. Conservative party and worked as an advisor to Conservative MP Crispin Blunt.

Keynes appears to have a public Twitter account, and the former child star does seem to lead a very normal life now out of the spotlight.

Chris Jackson, Getty Images

Georgie Henley

Then: Georgie Henley was only 7 years old when she landed the role of the youngest Pevensie sibling, Lucy. The young star penned an essay reflecting on the experience for Backstage in 2020. "I wasn’t really aware of what I was auditioning for, that it was a blockbuster film based on one of the most beloved children's books of all time," she admitted. After dealing with feelings of inadequacies, Henley emerged as the victor and cinched the part after her audition.

She was 10 by the time the movie — her first real acting job — debuted in 2005. After that, the young star stayed with the franchise for Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

Now: What came next for the young star after she said farewell to Narnia? Like most of her fellow former co-stars, Henley continued to act. Her next big role was in 2014's drama Perfect Sisters. She also nabbed credits in 2015's The Sisterhood of Night and 2017's Access All Areas.

Just like Moseley and Popplewell, Henley was also tied to a show with royal ambitions. She starred as Princes Meg Tudor in The Spanish Princess. The series premiered in 2019 and ran through 2020. Impressively, she managed to build an enviable resume while going to school. According to Hollywood Life, Henley graduated from the University of Cambridge in 2016.

The 26-year-old has an affinity for theater, too. The Sun notes that she starred in a one-woman play called Tarantula in 2021. Plus, Henley's name was briefly tied to another mega-successful franchise. For a while she was attached to a Game of Thrones prequel. However, the unnamed series (which was due to star Naomi Watts) was cancelled in 2019, according to Deadline.

Henley remains active on social media, where she often voices support for Britney Spears, takes down homophobic trolls and continues to pay tribute to her earliest acting job.