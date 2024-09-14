Is it ever too early to decorate the exterior of the home you see fit, especially if its for spooky season?

A local resident of Fairfield, Ohio was contacted by her local city council twice after anonymous neighbors complained about her Halloween decorations being displayed too early in the first half of August. However, Marianna Peters, has an excellent reason for beginning her "Nightmare on Bibury Street" decor early.

“If I was disrupting somebody or bothering people, I’m not,” Peters told local news station Fox 19. “You could’ve come to me and said something like, ‘Hey why?’ and I would’ve explained to them why I do it so early. People don’t know what’s going on in other people’s lives.”

Peters' husband was diagnosed with mesothelioma (cancer) last year and is her right hand man to help her with putting up the decorations but is unable to help while undergoing chemotherapy. The preparation and beginning stages of decorating usually begin in the second week of August, but due to his treatment schedule, it would have been impossible.

The family's impressive display takes over 100 hours to put up and take down and is free to anyone to walk through and enjoy.

“It broke my heart and made me upset because all my neighbors try to help me if they see me out here,” Peters added. The city did confirm that she wasn't doing anything wrong per say, and that she could keep her Halloween decorations up. Despite this, the city did suggest that she wait "a week or two" later for setting up.

Fairfield supported the couple and their display and wrote hundreds of supportive comments on Facebook. Peters cried at the outpouring of support they received and confirmed that she will continue her annual tradition next year despite the complaints.