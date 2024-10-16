Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested for Domestic Violence

Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca, a former reality TV star, is in hot water after she was arrested for domestic violence in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Eastwood was booked on suspicion of felony domestic violence after police were called Saturday (Oct. 12), per the Los Angeles Times.

"Officers conducted an investigation, and based on statements and injuries, Francesca Ruth Fisher Eastwood of Los Angeles was arrested for a felony, PC 273.5 – Domestic Violence, and was booked at BHPD Jail," Beverly Hills Police Department Lt. Andrew Myers said in a statement.

Eastwood's bail was set at $50,000.

Page Six reported that the charges stemmed from a fight Eastwood had while driving with her boyfriend, during which she allegedly physically assaulted him.

According to the outlet, Eastwood's boyfriend reportedly called the police while in the car with her and was instructed to drive to a Beverly Hills Police station.

Once they arrived, police noticed visible injuries on Eastwood's boyfriend and arrested the starlet.

The identity of Eastwood's boyfriend is unknown, though she was last known to be dating actor Alexander Wraith, with whom she shares son Titan Wraith Eastwood, 6.

This isn't the first time Eastwood has run into trouble.

In 2015, the former E! star pleaded no contest to a DUI charge, which was later dropped.

Eastwood is the daughter of Clint and Titanic actress Frances Fisher and has a number of acting credits to her name, including shows like Fargo and Twin Peaks.

She also starred in the 2012 reality show Mrs. Eastwood & Company, which chronicled the lives of Clint's then-wife Dina Eastwood and their daughter Morgan, as well as Francesca.

The show only lasted for one season and the couple later divorced in 2014.