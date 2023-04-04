Clint Eastwood is Retiring From Hollywood, Working on Final Film: REPORT

Clint Eastwood is saying goodbye to Hollywood, according to a report from DiscussingFilm.

The iconic actor/director is apparently set to make his final film at Warner Bros.

With nearly 50 films under his belt, and since 2008 "strictly" working with Warner Bros, Eastwood is ready to retire, reported DiscussingFilm.

The last film the 92-year-old icon released was Cry Macho on HBO Max in 2021.

The outlet is reporting that Eastwood's final film, Juror #2, is said to be a thriller focusing on a juror in a murder trial who comes to the conclusion he may have caused the victims death.

Eastwood is slated to direct the film, and it is being internally billed as his final project, says DiscussingFilm.

There is no start date for the project, and it would be the four-time Oscar winner's 40th directed film.

Eastwood won Best Director and Best Picture for his films Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby. He also earned Academy Award nominations for Mystic River, Letters From Iwo Jima, and the 2008 film Changeling, starring Angelina Jolie.

The Hollywood legend has eight children with various women, including Maggie Johnson, actress Frances Fisher, his second wife, Dina Eastwood and others.

Eastwood is a father to six daughters — Laurie, Kimber, Alison, Kathryn, Francesca and Morgan — and two sons — Kyle and Scott. His eldest, Laurie, was born in 1954, while his youngest, Morgan, was born in 1996.

He began dating his current girlfriend, Christina Sandera, in 2015.

RadarOnline recently reported that Eastwood hasn't been spotted in public in over 400 days, leading people to believe his health has taken a turn for the worse.

The Dirty Harry star was last photographed in public at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament on Feb. 6, 2022.