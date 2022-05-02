Woman Shares Wild Story About Getting Robbed at Coachella

A woman's weekend at Coachella took an unexpected turn when she was robbed, but her story had a surprising ending that has gone viral on social media.

Social media influencer Becca Moore hopped online to open up about her experience at the popular music festival. She said that her belongings — including the keys to a rental car — were stolen, which effectively left her stranded without any way to contact family and friends.

On Twitter she explained that her hotel called her an Uber for a ride to a phone store.

Her driver, a man named Raul Torres, wound up spending the day with her. Torres opened up about his family while they were sharing margaritas, and Moore realized that his daughter was a cancer patient undergoing treatment.

As a way to thank Torres for his friendship and support, she created a GoFundMe to help raise funds for the family.

"He saved me in an emergency that day so I want to help him," Moore wrote.

Check out the tweets below:

Moore shared more about her experience with Torres within the description of the GoFundMe.

"Even though I was scared, I told him I'd figure it out and just needed a ride to buy phone. He wouldn't accept that and insisted on staying with me until he knew I was going to get home," she wrote. "His instincts were right, and thankfully he didn't just drop me off!!"

The influencer added that Torres got her food, went with her to file a police report and even managed to help her find her stolen phone. They spent a full day together.

She also shared that the Torres family was also taking care of Raul's father, who had cancer. In an April 30 update on GoFundMe, she wrote that his father passed away.

"This timeline of events has made me realize this wasn't a coincidence. The people we meet are not really strangers," Moore wrote. "Please help me keep helping Raul's family. The Torres family didn't know they'd wake up this morning with a funeral to plan today too, and I am beyond thankful for your continued donations."

At the time of publishing, the GoFundMe has raised more than $130,000 for the Torres family.

Moore shared updates as a massive influx of funds rolled in on the first day. Ultimately, she said that people raised $100,000 within that time frame.

"I’m not even sure what to say except thank you for listening and helping me help the torres fam. strangers are never really strangers," Moore wrote on Twitter.

Check out her tweets below:

Moore also filmed two videos for TikTok about her experience. In the first, she said that her belongings were stolen by a man who she initially thought was flirting with her.

In the second she revealed that she's since spoken to the entire Torres family and emphasized that they had formed a lasting relationship.

Check out her videos below:

Moore urged people to tag Uber in the comments section of her first TikTok so that they would be aware of what happened. The company responded to her on Twitter.

"What a hero," they wrote. Check out the tweet below:

TMZ notes there was an increase in arrests during both weekends of Coachella this year compared to the last time that the festival took place in 2019. The 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.