What Creatures are Growing Inside These Sci-Fi Looking Webs?

Talk about getting totally creeped out.

Would you totally freak out if you saw these science fiction-looking horror movie style webs? It's not like you see them that often, and even more so, they're usually pretty well hidden within the branches and leaves of bushes.

When I saw these thick, odd-shaped webs attached to some bushes, I had this vision of claws ripping their way out and some crazy creature starting to appear. Would it look like a bat or a horrifying spider?

Or maybe it's hundreds of tiny spiders or baby creatures that will start swarming. I know, I know, quite the imagination.

But seriously, what could possibly be lurking inside these dense webs?

According to the BioKIDS website, these silk cocoon structures are how various insects spin webs to shelter themselves.

In this case, these belong to caterpillar larvae.

The larvae will eventually emerge from the cocoon and most likely turn into an eastern tent caterpillar and then a moth.

According to the This is My Garden website, they don't do any damage, really. These webworms, as they're called, may strip some leaves a bit, but overall,l it's just nature doing its thing.

They appear in the spring and fall.

Of course, a huge infestation could damage your garden or bushes. In that case, according to This is My Garden, there are various ways to control or kill these larvae, which your horticulturist or Google can help you with.