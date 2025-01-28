Coke Has a Major Recall Happening Right Now

With this massive Coca-Cola recall happening in other countries, how do we know if we're affected here in the United States? It involves a dangerous chemical that can alter hormones.

We actually don't.

According to the Huffington Post, since the Trump Administration has paused federal health agency communications, this move by the White House has impacted everything from major food recalls to vital public health warnings.

After last year's massive amounts of recalls, this is definitely shocking and scary. (I've attached a gallery of recalls from 2024 below).

Will it be just delayed by a few hours, or would it be delayed by a few days? And depending on what that critical health update is, it could make a big difference. Let’s hope it doesn’t affect people in their day-to-day life.

According to the MSN website, this latest recall of one of the world's most favorite beverage companies is caused by high levels of a chemical that alters your hormones.

For now, the recall is happening in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, but Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has sent the affected Coke all over Europe, Australia, and Asia.

The chemical that prompted the recall is chlorate, and high levels of it can cause health problems. According to the Irish Star, Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Tropico, and Minute Maid brands are all affected.

Chlorate originates from chlorine disinfectants widely used in food processing and water treatment. High levels of chlorate can cause health risks by interfering with the thyroid and temporarily altering hormone levels.

Those who are especially vulnerable to exposure to high levels of Chlorate, which can be dangerous, are people with thyroid disorders, babies, and young children.

