Best ‘Color’ to Listen to for Improving Sleep, Focus, Memory, or Anxiety

You've heard of white noise. It's the basic color sounds with every level of frequency. That's why it's easy to zone out to it.

Essentially, it's the sound that occurs when a radio station goes off the air, and you hear the fuzzy "shhhhh" noise. Or do you remember the snowy screen and sound when your cable went out?

But did you know that it's not just about white noise from sound machines and apps that help various mental states and situations?

All colors work by drowning out the deafening silence of the night or even the daytime along with any unwanted noise, but which work best for sleep, focus, memory, or anxiety?

According to the Science Notes website, there are several sound "colors," and they come down to frequency and amplitude.

WHITE NOISE

This contains all frequencies in equal measure, sounding like a heavy waterfall or a high fan, to help you get a nice, solid sleep.

PINK NOISE

This sound is like ocean waves or steady rain without any thunder and wind. Pink noise has a softer high-frequency tone and a stronger low-frequency tone compared to white noise.

According to The Sleep Foundation, it calms the brain and improves memory.

BROWN NOISE

According to the Sound of Sleep website, brown noise is like a roaring river or heavy ocean surf. It has a much higher base and intensity than white noise. It improves focus, relaxation, and sleep.

GREEN NOISE

According to the Sleep Foundation, the sound of green is less studied right now; however, it's pretty similar to white noise but at just a slightly lower level.

It may help people who have racing thoughts and anxiety, as well as help you sleep.

Whether you like sound machines and different colors of noise or not, your brain and body will always react to sound, so you may want to try some of these out and see what happens.

What the Most-Downloaded Apps Say About Americans Spokeo examined Sensor Tower data to find the top 10 most downloaded apps in the U.S. across iOS and Google Play in the second quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker