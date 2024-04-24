Top Six Most Popular, Breathtaking ‘Coolcation’ Destinations

Are you a beach or lake person? In the winter do you take every chance you have to find a warm vacay spot for a getaway over the holidays or long weekend? Maybe you already live in a state that's warm year-round for the most part and you don't even know the last time you saw snow in person or had a day below 60 or 70 degrees.

Apparently vacationing in warmer climates and countries has some competition with what's been dubbed as the "Coolcation."

It's pretty self-explanatory. A Coolcation is simply going on vacation where it's cold and according to Luxury Travel Magazine, the incredible increase of this trend is growing.

If you're a snow skier like me, or maybe you're into snowboarding, cross-country skiing, or just like to apres' ski without actually hitting the slopes or trails, Coolcation's aren't new at all. However, what makes this new trend so popular may be the warmer weather and heatwaves that much of the world has been experiencing according to Luxury Travel Magazine.

thomas neteland/rod long/long ma/tam minton/66 north thomas neteland/rod long/long ma/tam minton/66 north loading...

Whether travelers want to change things up or marketing for cooler destinations is really selling it well, according to Luxury Travel Magazine, there's been a 300% increase in Coolcatons and searching the most popular places to go compared to the spring of 2023.

These are the top Coolcation destinations right now for travelers or at least Google searches according to NewsNaiton and the increases they've seen in vacationers and interest.

Greenland and Iceland – 235%

– 235% Canada – 137.4%

– 137.4% British Isles – 33.3%

– 33.3% Antarctic – 32.4%

– 32.4% Fjords & Norway – 23.2%

– 23.2% Alaska – 22%

With fewer crowds, incredible landscapes, and different opportunities compared to warm destinations, the trend isn't going anywhere according to Luxury Travel Magazine. You can often find amazing deals because warmer destinations are still the more popular option with more choices, too.

A coolcation often provides travellers with the opportunity to see a different part of the world. People often search for new travel destinations to tick off their bucket lists, and visiting the likes of Iceland, Norway or Alaska provides just that. Visiting a cooler destination in the summer can be advantageous as travellers may enjoy longer hours of daylight.

Plus, with these Coolcations being year-round, you can enjoy their warmer months as well if you're not sure a total Coolcation is for you. They have warmer months, tool.

This New England Covered Bridge is Actually a $15 Million House Listed by Wade Weathers and Meg Kauffman of LandVest this is a WOW home in Stowe, Vermont. Gallery Credit: Jolana Miller