Teens Are ‘Intentionally’ Throwing Coronavirus Parties to See Who Can Get Infected First

Now we've officially seen it all: Teens in Alabama are reportedly throwing "COVID parties" complete with cash prizes to the first person who gets infected with the disease.

Tuscaloosa City Councilor Sonya McKinstry told ABC News that local officials discovered college students who had tested positive for the coronavirus have been purposely attending organized parties where guests gamble to see who will get sick the quickest.

"They put money in a pot, and they try to get COVID. Whoever gets COVID first gets the pot. It makes no sense," she explained. "They’re intentionally doing it."

"It makes me furious," McKinstry said. "Furious to the fact that something that is so serious and deadly is being taken for granted. Not only is it irresponsible, but you could contract the virus and take it home to your parents or grandparents."

"We’re trying to break up any parties that we know of," she added. "But I think when you’re dealing with the mind frame of people who are intentionally doing stuff like that and they’re spreading it intentionally, how can you truly fight something that people are constantly trying to promote?"

Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith also confirmed the bizarre trend, admitting they thought it was a rumor at first. "We did some research. Not only do the doctors' offices confirm it but the state confirmed they also had the same information," he told a local ABC News station.

At least 985 people have died from COVID-19 in Alabama and as of Thursday (July 2), more than 40,000 have been infected with the disease with cases rising ever day.