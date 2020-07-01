Petition to Block Paris Jackson’s Jesus Role in Film Reaches 270K+ Signatures

Paris Jackson is set to play the role of Jesus in an upcoming film... and some people are not happy about it.

The upcoming film, Habit, stars Jackson as Jesus alongside Bella Thorne and Gavin Rossdale. The movie's press release describes Thorne's character as "a street smart, party girl with a Jesus fetish."

Last week, people offended by the role created a petition to stop the film from finding a distributor. It has so far reached over 270,000 signatures and is still climbing.

"A new blasphemous Hollywood film is predicted to come out soon depicting Jesus as a lesbian woman," the petition's description reads. "The film Habit stars Paris Jackson who plays the role of 'lesbian Jesus.' Distributors haven’t picked it up as of yet, so let’s please spread awareness and wake people up to the Christianophobic garbage that is spread nowadays, but is somehow accepted and praised by society."

Thorne addressed the petition in an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday (July 1). The Shake It Up alum shared a screenshot of a post concerning the petition. "Because Jesus is a woman... wowowowowowo," she wrote.