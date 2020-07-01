Rebecca Black Is ‘Deeply Ashamed’ of Participating in Offensive Holocaust Reference in Resurfaced Shane Dawson Video

Rebecca Black has apologized for an apparent joke she previously took part in concerning the Holocaust.

Roughly seven years ago, the "Friday" singer collaborated with fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson on a video where the two appeared to make light of the Holocaust while playing a game of card charades.

The 23-year-old artist called out Dawson for his actions and apologized via Twitter on Monday (June 29).

"I am deeply ashamed to have taken part in such an offensive bit," she began. "Yes, I was 16, uncomfortable, and didn't know this was coming. Shane, I know that deep down you are trying to learn and grow. But we must do better & take complete responsibility for how harmful this is."

In a second tweet, she apologized to those she may have hurt with her participation in the video, which showed Black looking uncomfortable as she laughed along to Dawson's antics.

"I am so sorry to those I have hurt," she wrote. "I wish what I would have done was shut such an offensive joke down, rather than uncomfortably play into something I deep down knew was wrong."

Watch the offensive video, below.

Meanwhile, Dawson's past controversies have been trending on social media. Most recently, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith called out Dawson for pretending to masturbate to a poster of Willow Smith using her song "Whip My Hair." SHe was just 11 years old at the time Dawson posted his video.