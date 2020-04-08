Rebecca Black spoke out about her sexuality and revealed that she is a member of the queer community.

The singer spoke candidly about her love life on the April 3rd episode of the Dating Straight YouTube show. The 22-year-old explained that she "made a conscious decision to not, like, 'come out,'" previously.

She told hosts Amy Ordman and Jack Dodge that when people started asking about her sexuality, she "stopped not responding." Black added, "I'm still in the process, it feels like." She made the decision to come out publicly now due to a recent breakup with a female partner.

"Every day is different, it's something that over the past few years I've obviously been having a lot of conversations with myself about," she continued. "To me, the word 'queer' feels really nice. I have dated a lot of different types of people, and I just don't really know what the future holds. Some days, I feel a little more on the 'gay' side than others."

As for what the future holds for her love life, she doesn't plan on dating soon. "I don't really want to date right now," she admitted. "But even if I did, I have no choice," she giggled. "Unless I want to get on Raya and Skype date them? No."

Watch the episode, below.