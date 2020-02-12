Rebecca Black of ‘Friday’ Fame Addresses How She Was Viciously Bullied After Going Viral

Rebecca Black reflected on her viral hit "Friday" nine years after its release and the personal toll it took on her.

The 22-year-old shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday (February 10) on the ninth anniversary of the song and music video's release.

"9 years ago today a music video for a song called “Friday” was uploaded to the internet," she reflected. "Above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world."

Black admitted that at 15-years-old she "felt like she had nobody to talk to about the depression she faced." By 17-years-old, Black and her friends would get food thrown at them at school. At 19-years-old "almost every producer/songwriter" told her that they would never work with her.

Although she has her setbacks and admitted that even a few days ago she felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror, the "Friday" singer is trying to focus on the positive things in life and be kinder to herself.

"I’m trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit," she continued. "You are not defined by any one choice or thing. Time heals and nothing is finite. It’s a process that’s never too late to begin. and so, here we go! this might be a weird thing to post but the honesty feels good if nothing else."

See her post, below.