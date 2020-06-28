Jada Pinkett-Smith and Jaden Smith Slam YouTuber Shane Dawson for ‘Sexualizing’ Willow Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith defended Willow Smith against an inappropriate resurfaced Shane Dawson video.

The video in question shows Dawson making a sexual "joke" next to a poster of Willow, who was 11 years old at the time, while reciting lyrics to her song "Whip My Hair."

Both Jada and Jaden spoke out in defense of Willow on Twitter on Saturday (June 27).

"To Shane Dawson ... I’m done with the excuses," Jada tweeted.

"I'm screaming at the top of my lungs," Jaden first wrote alongside a number of angry emojis.

"SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU," he continued. "YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT."

Jaden also brought up Dawson's controversial past YouTube videos. "This man was also doing blackface on the regular," he added. "As the youth, we need to support creators who support us and our morals. This is not okay."

See the tweets, below.

Dawson previously released an apology video for using blackface six years ago but gave the excuse that it was for comedy. In a video posted on Friday (June 26), he explained that he should have never given the excuse in the first place.

“Blackface was something that I did a lot,” he admitted in the video. ”Like, I did it a lot on my channel. There’s no excuse for it, there’s literally no excuse.”