Major Change is Part of Costco’s Continued Membership-Sharing Crackdown

Have you ever grabbed food at the super cheap Costco food court? You just ordered and paid. However, if you're a Costco member, you now know that extra step of showing your Costco membership card has been part of the check-out process for a few months now.

This was the second part of the crack-down on non-members taking advantage of the inexpensive shopping (and dining) experience that is these big box membership-only stores like Costco.

Starting a year ago, the warehouse retailer began rolling out its photo-verification system at its self-checkout kiosks. While the regular check-out lanes have people who compare the photo on the membership card to the person checking out, it was easy for non-members to borrow someone's card and skirt the system by simply using the self-check out.

As we know, it's membership fees that offset Costco's low prices.

Costco Raises Membership Fees For First Time Since 2017 Getty Images loading...

Now, to continue to combat non-members using member cards to take advantage, according to People Magazine, greeters who glance at the Costco membership cards when shoppers enter will be replaced with scanning devices.

According to Costco , the roll-out is underway.

Over the coming months, membership scanning devices will be used at the entrance door of your local warehouse. Once deployed, prior to entering, all members must scan their physical or digital membership card by placing the barcode or QR Code against the scanner.

It's not that members can't bring guests. They just have to be with a member at all times with no more than two guests at a time.

Our membership fee and structure is important to us. Membership cards are not transferable and we don’t feel it’s right that non members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members.

The roll-out of this latest crackdown is underway right now. Membership prices also increase by a few bucks starting in September, 2024.

20 Copycat Snacks Being Investigated By The FDA and FTC The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission are cracking down on companies that are creating copycat versions of popular snacks and infusing them with delta-8 THC.

Here is a look at the products being investigated by the two agencies. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll