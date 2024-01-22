Some of country music's most legendary stars have lived the high life in some pretty amazing homes. Read on to look inside the stunning mansions of your all-time favorote country singers.

Of course, any list of legendary country singers' homes has to include a number of stars from the golden era of country music.

Look for spectacular homes belonging to George Jones, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and more as part of this list of country legends' houses.

A list of country legends' homes would not be complete without representing the classic '90s era of country music, too; see pictures of houses belonging to Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Garth Brooks and more as you scroll through the photos below, and don't forget to let us know which ones are your favorites in the comments section!

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Spectacular Hilltop Estate After selling their spectacular Southern manor home in 2010, Alan Jackson and his wife moved to to what might be an even more impressive mansion, if that's even possible. Their 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot estate in the same Nashville suburb of Franklin features bedrooms that are all well-appointed suites, while the formal dining and living areas are finished off with splendid arched doorways, oversized windows and elaborate woodwork. The residence also includes a bar, a media room and multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces. It sold for $19 million in March of 2021. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Reba McEntire's California Estate: Reba McEntire is no stranger to living in style, but her $22 million estate in one of the most exclusive zip codes in California was extravagant even by the standards of celebrity homes.

PICTURES: Look Inside George Strait's Spectacular Mansion George Strait has sold his one-of-a-kind mansion in Texas, and it was actually a real deal. The country legend asked $6.9 million for his 7,925-square-foot home that includes three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths on a hilltop in a very exclusive area of San Antonio. The final selling price was not disclosed.

The house sits on 12.2 acres and includes a gourmet kitchen, separate his and her bathrooms and closets and 14 hand-sculpted masonry fireplaces. The main house is wired for surround sound throughout, and it also features outdoor living spaces including a patio with built-in grill, sink, icemaker and refrigerator. There's also an infinity pool/spa and a sports court, a workout room with a private bathroom and sauna, and a walk-in safe room. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: Look Inside Loretta Lynn's Luxurious Nashville Home Loretta Lynn's luxurious former home outside of Nashville is for sale, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The country queen's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community outside of Nashville is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the river, offering direct access for canoeing and kayaking. The rural property is just two minutes from I-40, offering an easy commute into Nashville, and it also offers easy access to schools, stores, dining options and more amenities that are just minutes away. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Johnny Cash's Iconic $3.2 Million Lakefront Estate in Nashville The iconic lakefront estate that once belonged to Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash sold for $3.2 million, and as pictures show, the property is stunning.

Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Kenny Chesney's Spectacular $11.5 Million Tennessee Estate Kenny Chesney has sold his 4-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 12,599-square-foot hilltop estate in Tennessee for $11.5 million, and pictures show an opulent Mediterranean villa that is lavish even by the standards of other celebrity mansions. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Willie Nelson's Historic $2.5 Million Rural Retreat Willie Nelson 's former home in Nashville is on the market for $2.5 million, and pictures show a splendid rural retreat that's a true piece of country music history.

Nelson's 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom hand-built log cabin, which the country music icon built for himself, sits on 150 rolling rural acres in Goodlettsville, Tenn., just half an hour outside of Nashville. The land surrounding the cabin offers a breathtaking slice of unspoiled Tennessee and ensures maximum quiet and privacy. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside George Jones' Spectacular Southern Manor George Jones lived the life of a true Southern gentleman in his Southern-style manor home in an affluent suburb of Nashville. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Patsy Cline's Dream Home in Nashville Patsy Cline's former "dream home" in Nashville is for sale, and pictures show a piece of country music history. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 2,770-square-foot house in a Nashville suburb comes with an asking price of $549,900, and pictures show that it's been restored to the same condition it was in when it was first built in 1965. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Kenny Rogers' Staggering California Estate Kenny Rogers developed a taste for fine living early in his success. His ultra-lavish mansion in Bel Air, Calif., an estate called Lionsgate, was opulent even by celebrity standards. The 11-bedroom, 17-bathroom home totals 23,988 square feet of space, and it sits on 1.63 acres of some of the most expensive real estate in California.

The lavish interior includes a master suite that encompasses more than 3,000 square feet, three separate living rooms, seven fireplaces, a billiards room, a formal study, a private 12-seat theater with leather seats, a climate-controlled wine room that opens onto a saltwater pool, three steam showers and a large dry sauna. The property also features an outdoor glass elevator that leads to a large ballroom party space with an attached guest suite and a professional-sized gym.

The exterior of the house is just as lavish, including an outdoor living area with heated floors and a fully equipped bar, a tennis court with stadium lighting and a viewing area, a hot tub and extensive landscaping. Realtor.com calls Lionsgate the "most prestigious luxury estate" in Bel Air, boasting "possibly the best views in Los Angeles."

According to Business Insider , Rogers purchased the estate in the 1970s, and he added the lions to the gate and christened the home Lionsgate. He sold it in 1983 for $5.8 million, according to Variety , and the property most recently sold in 2015 for a staggering $46.25 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Spectacular Beverly Hills Mansion Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sure know how to live the good life. In addition to their multiple lavish residences in the Nashville area, the superstar couple owned a spectacular mansion in a posh area of California that's like something out of a movie. Their 11,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom residence in the high-dollar area of Beverly Park South in Beverly Hills sold for $9.5 million in 2009. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Dolly Parton's Longtime Nashville Home Dolly Parton and Carl Dean owned this 4,795 square-foot residence in Nashville from 1980 until 1996. While it's not the lavish mansion one might expect one of the biggest country stars of all time to have lived in, it's a beautiful home that's also a one-of-a-kind piece of country music history.

Built in 1941. the house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and the wooded, 2.4-acre property also features a detached storage building. Amenities in the stucco home also include an eat-in kitchen, carport, covered porch and patio, deck, a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a great room large enough for plenty of games and entertainment and dual heating and cooling units.



See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood 's former beachside house in Malibu offered a gorgeous vacation paradise for the country music power couple to relax.

Brooks and Yearwood bought their 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 4,200-square-foot house in Malibu for slightly less than $5 million in June of 2008. The house itself is fairly modest, but very well-appointed, featuring an open floor plan.

The living room boasts a corner fireplace and multiple sets of French doors that open to the backyard. The kitchen includes marble countertops, while skylights offer plenty of natural California sunlight. The den features floor-to-ceiling bookshelves on either side of a fireplace of white brick.

The backyard is spectacular, featuring a loggia, an outdoor fireplace, a half-court basketball court and elaborate landscaping. The house provides direct access to the world-famous Malibu beach via a set of steps.

The couple sold the house in Malibu in late 2016 for $7 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Kris Kristofferson's Incredible Oceanfront Ranch Kris Kristofferson has listed his 557-acre oceanfront California ranch for $17.2 million, and pictures show an extraordinary, unspoiled property that the listing terms "some of California's most pristine coastline." Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker