Beyoncé's surprise Act II album announcement during Super Bowl 58 came with two new songs, one of which is already a fan favorite: "Texas Hold 'Em."

However, despite its instant popularity, one fan on Twitter claims their local country radio station allegedly refused to play Beyoncé's new single, even though it's quite literally a country song.

"I requested 'Texas Hold ‘Em' at my local country radio station (KYKC) and after requesting, I received an email from the radio station stating 'We do not play Beyoncé on KYKC as we are a country music station,'" the fan alleged in a tweet on Tuesday (Feb. 13).

The fan also included a screenshot of the alleged email they received from the Oklahoma-based station.

The fan tagged the biggest fan account in the Bey Hive, a.k.a. Beyoncé's fan base, who then re-posted it to spread the word.

"#BeyHive! Let's kindly educate Oklahoma country radio station 1001 KYKC that Beyoncé's upcoming project and already released singles are indeed country music!" @BeyLegion wrote on Twitter.

"Remember to be kind and diplomatic," the fan account added.

One fan replied to the post and attached a screenshot of a new email allegedly from the radio station, which read, "We certainly will [play the song] when it gets higher on the chart."

In another email reply, the radio station seemingly added, "Regardless of the current chart position, we will decide when."

READ MORE: Beyonce's Country Album Is Drawing Strong Reactions All Around

Beyoncé's two new singles are part of her forthcoming country album, which is the second part in a trilogy that seemingly aims to reclaim the Black roots of music genres in which Black artists often experience erasure and racism.

She previously released a critically acclaimed country song, "Daddy Lessons," as part of her 2016 album Lemonade.

That same year, Queen Bey performed the song with The Chicks at the CMAs and was met with backlash from some country fans.

Now, she's reclaiming her Houston, Texas (home of the largest rodeo in the world) roots with her new project.