On Monday (June 14), Courtney Love issued an apology on her Instagram Story after making and then deleting a post the previous day that lashed out at Dave Grohl over a seeming royalties agreement related to his former band, Nirvana, and accused Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor of abuse.

ThePRP captured screenshots of Love's original message before it was removed. The former Hole bandleader's diatribe began by suggesting that both Nine Inch Nails and Grohl's current band, Foo Fighters, had previously disparaged (or were planning to disparage) her or her likeness. The post included an image from Nine Inch Nails' "Starf---ers, Inc." video showing a figure that many presume represents Love.

But the tirade also arose because Love, the widow of Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain and mother of Frances Bean Cobain, said she'd "had enough" of the "chaos and fury over Kurt's death being directed at me, deflected by Dave, while he enriched and continues to enrich himself, gorging on Kurt's fortune and Kurt's goodwill."

Referencing a contract she signed that she said "effectively gives Dave" and Nirvana's Krist Novoselic her "descendants' money in perpetuity," Love said she would back out of the agreement.

Calling Reznor a "creep" elsewhere in the post, she alleged that she and other Hole members had witnessed the Nine Inch Nails frontman's "systemic abuse of kids, girls as young as 12, by him and his crew" in the past.

Less than 24 hours after the original post was deleted, Love shared a five-sentence apology online.

"I need to apologize for my recent post," she said on Monday. "It was insensitive and it was wrong. No matter how I feel, there are real people behind my words and I need to learn to be more responsible with my words. I am truly sorry for those I've hurt. I will do better."

