D-Roc of Ying Yang Twins Arrested for DUI

Ying Yang Twins member D-Roc (real name Deongelo Holmes) was arrested on June 1 in Gwinnett County, Ga., for DUI, drug possession, child-endangerment and other charges. Apparently, a police officer witnessed the rapper allegedly swerving out of a lane as he drove his 2002 GMC Yukon Denali.

According to MTV News, when police questioned D-Roc, he admitted having "a few beers at a friend's house" and smoked some marijuana before consuming alcohol at the residence. The officer also discovered two grams of marijuana in a grinder, two Xanex pills, a 3-year-old toddler and a 2-month-old baby both asleep in car seats.

“He crossed the center line several times," Gwinnett County police Cpl. Jake Smith told Channel 2 News. "He smelled alcohol. He smelled marijuana when the driver rolled down the window."

"When they're putting their children in danger also, it's completely unacceptable," Smith added.

D-Roc was booked and later released after posting $13,500 bond.

As a member of the Ying Yang Twins, rapper D-Roc, along with partner Kaine, garnered chart-topping success with songs like 'Salt Shaker' in 2003 and 'Wait (The Whisper Song)' in 2005. Most recently, the duo produced Justin Bieber's 'Boyfriend' remix which features 2 Chainz, Mac Miller and Asher Roth.