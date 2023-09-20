Dad Roasted for Refusing to Sit With Wife and Kids on Plane: ‘Enjoyed a Kid-Free Flight’

A video went viral on TikTok after a plane passenger showed a dad choosing to distance himself from his wife and kids on a flight so he could enjoy a quiet, stress-free ride.

Kristine McLellan, a.k.a. @one_toughmother, posted the clip to TikTok.

"I was seated next to a mom who had a baby in her lap and a toddler beside her. It was a lot..." she began.

"I offered to switch seats with the dad, who was a few rows up, so he could be with his family," she continued.

"He says 'Great, thanks' ... AND SENDS OVER ANOTHER SMALL KID TO SIT WITH THE MOM. He enjoyed a kid-free flight," she added.

Watch below:

Viewers peppered the comments section with some strong words for the dad.

"Ohhhh the world would be too small for my man to leave me with ALL the kids on a plane," one person wrote.

"Divorce IMMEDIATELY,” another commented.

"The way I would’ve screamed at my husband," someone else shared.

"If my husband was like that we would be divorced before landing," another commented.

McLellan spoke with Today after the video went viral and revealed she also noticed the mom struggling with her carry-on luggage.

She also shared that several men went through "mental gymnastics" in her comments section defending the dad.