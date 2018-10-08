UPDATE: According to Us Weekly, a rep for Dakota Johnson denies that the actress and her rock star beau are pregnant, telling the publication that the event was simply a birthday party.

ORIGINAL: Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are allegedly expecting their first child together!

TMZ reports that the typically private celebrity couple are having a baby after the pair appeared to have a gender reveal party at the Coldplay frontman's house this past Sunday (October 7).

Per photos and videos obtained by the tabloid, "blue and pink balloons were tied down in arches" at Martin's home in Malibu, California.

The event was attended by celebrity guests including Sean Penn and Julia Roberts... as well as Johnson's famous parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson.

And if the pair is indeed pregnant, it looks like they're having a boy!

TMZ writes that a "string of blue balloons were released into the sky" during the get-together.

It's speculated that Johnson and Martin began seeing each other last fall, when the pair were first spotted in public together out on a sushi date.

Martin already has two children, daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, with his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. The two were married for ten years. Their divorce was finalized in July 2016.

Just last week, Paltrow married director-producer Brad Falchuck in a backyard ceremony at her Hamptons home.