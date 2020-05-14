Dakota Johnson Criticized for Calling Her Depression ‘Beautiful’

Dakota Johnson is facing backlash for calling her depression "beautiful."

In a candid new interview for Marie Claire's Summer 2020 issue, the Fifty Shades of Grey star opened up about her struggle with mental health, revealing she's battled with depression ever since she was a teenager.

"I’ve struggled with depression since I was young — since I was 15 or 14," Johnson told the magazine. "That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, 'Oh, this is a thing I can fall into.'

"I’ve learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world," she shared. "I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don’t pour out of me. I don’t make it anyone else’s problem."

"I feel the most insane anxiety about our world and our planet," the 30-year-old also admitted. "My brain moves at a million miles per minute. I have to do a lot of work to purge thoughts and emotions, and I am in a lot of therapy."

While Johnson probably meant no harm by her statement and was likely trying to point out that her depression has given her the capacity to feel more profoundly, it's not surprising her comments have stirred up some controversy online.

Many criticized the actress for minimizing the effects of depression...

...and mocked her for glamorizing the disease.

However, many of her fans came to her defense, explaining that her comments were taken out of context.